The Athletic Looks to Strike Trevor Bauer's Defamation Claim

By Craig Clough (March 27, 2023, 11:00 PM EDT) -- An attorney for The Athletic urged a California federal judge on Monday to strike a defamation claim over an article about a sexual assault allegation against Trevor Bauer, arguing that the former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher does not strongly tie fallout from the article to lost business opportunities....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS