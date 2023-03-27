FTC Gets Meta Re-Review Of 'Over-Privileged' Docs

By Bryan Koenig (March 27, 2023, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge said during a hearing over discovery disputes Monday that Meta and the Federal Trade Commission can choose either to reassess specific documents the FTC thinks were improperly withheld or randomly review 1,000 of the nearly 100,000 entries over which Meta has claimed privilege....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS