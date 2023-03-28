Amazon, Apple Renew Bid to Toss Consumer Antitrust Suit

By Thy Vo (March 28, 2023, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Amazon and Apple asked a Washington federal judge to permanently toss a proposed class action accusing the companies of illegally limiting the number of third parties that sell new iPhones and iPads on Amazon, arguing the latest complaint still makes contradictory arguments for how Amazon's marketplace competes with other online retailers....

