Adult Entertainment Cos. Push For A Win In NYC Zoning Fight

By Joyce Hanson (March 29, 2023, 11:02 PM EDT) -- Several New York businesses that use space for adult entertainment have asked a federal judge for summary judgment in their three suits contesting zoning that would make the clubs leave their current locations, saying the city violated the Constitution in attempts to force them out....

