Black Ex-Tesla Worker Tearfully Recounts Racism At Factory

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 29, 2023, 11:42 PM EDT) -- A Black former Tesla worker testifying in a damages retrial broke down in tears before a San Francisco federal jury on Wednesday while describing incidents of racial harassment he experienced at a Tesla factory, saying that encouraging his son to get a job there is "one of the biggest regrets of my life."...

