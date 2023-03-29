MLB Judge OKs $185M Wage Deal, $55M Fees Over Objectors

By Lauren Berg (March 29, 2023, 11:32 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday granted his approval to Major League Baseball's $185 million wage settlement with minor league players, including $55.5 million in attorney fees, overruling players who objected to the deal over concerns that it shortchanges some of them....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS