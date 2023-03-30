GameStop Must Face Bulk Of Consultant's $30M Fee Suit

By Katryna Perera (March 30, 2023, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge left a majority of Boston Consulting Group's claims intact in a suit accusing GameStop Corp. of refusing to pay at least $30 million for BCG's strategic work to boost the video game retailer's profits, saying BCG did "just enough" to put forth a viably pled breach-of-contract claim....

