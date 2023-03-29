Military Contractors Guilty In $8M Bidding Scheme, Jury Says

By Lauren Berg (March 29, 2023, 10:55 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal jury on Wednesday found three military contractors guilty of using fraudulent bids to secure nearly $8 million in Pentagon contracts, the U.S. Department of Justice said, just two weeks after a communications and technology support company pled guilty ahead of trial....

