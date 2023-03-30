Buzzfeed Sues Ex-Workers In Del. Again To Stop Arbitration

By Leslie A. Pappas (March 30, 2023, 4:13 PM EDT) -- BuzzFeed Media Enterprises Inc. has once again sued 91 current and former employees in Delaware's Chancery Court to stop them from taking a stock conversion dispute to the American Arbitration Association, a déjà vu complaint that comes less than a year after parent company BuzzFeed Inc. sought virtually identical relief in the same court....

