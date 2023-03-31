Grubhub Driver Is Employee, Not Contractor, Calif. Judge Says

By Hailey Konnath (March 31, 2023, 10:38 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday held that a former Grubhub Inc. delivery driver should have been classified as an employee, not a contractor, under Golden State law, and held that he therefore was underpaid under wage law....

