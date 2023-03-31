Officials Warn Of Supply Chain Attack On Conferencing App

By Ben Kochman (March 31, 2023, 9:51 PM EDT) -- A cyberattack on a video conferencing app operated by software company 3CX that security firms have attributed to a nation-state-backed group could impact some of the company's hundreds of thousands of clients worldwide, U.S. cybersecurity officials have warned....

