Ex-Navy Officials Say Misconduct Taints 'Fat Leonard' Verdict

By Ivan Moreno (March 31, 2023, 10:37 PM EDT) -- Four former U.S. Navy officials convicted of bribery in the sprawling "Fat Leonard" scandal asked a California federal court Friday for a new trial or the dismissal of their cases, saying their convictions are tainted by multiple Brady violations and prosecutorial misconduct....

