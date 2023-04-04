Chinese Cinema Owner Loses Bid To Undo $457M Award

By Joyce Hanson (April 3, 2023, 10:37 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge will not reconsider a Chinese movie theater company owner's motion that she reconsider her award of approximately $457 million to three investors, ruling that the owner failed to convince her that he wasn't properly notified about the arbitration....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS