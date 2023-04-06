Cohen Must Respond To Trump Depo Bid In NY AG Civil Case

By Ivan Moreno (April 6, 2023, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen or his counsel must appear in court to respond to the ex-president's demand that Cohen testify in the New York attorney general's civil fraud case against him, his family and his businesses, a state judge ordered Thursday....

