Tesla Investors See 'Uphill Battle' To Revive Musk Tweet Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger (April 6, 2023, 10:40 PM EDT) -- Counsel for Tesla investors in a securities class action urged a California federal judge on Thursday to reverse a jury finding that CEO Elon Musk's false tweets about taking the company private weren't material to investors' stock buying decisions, while also acknowledging he sensed "a bit of an uphill battle here."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS