Ex-USF Baseball Players Say Harassment Suit Should Stand

By Elaine Briseño (April 6, 2023, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Anonymous ex-University of San Francisco baseball players are swinging back at a motion to dismiss their federal California lawsuit in which they have accused two former coaches of creating a sexually charged team environment, arguing their claims are timely and they are not required to exhaust administrative remedies....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS