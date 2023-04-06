2nd Circ. Won't Rethink Seneca Nation's Thruway Win

By Joyce Hanson (April 6, 2023, 9:46 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit has refused New York state officials' request that the court reconsider its decision allowing the Seneca Nation to pursue its challenge to a portion of the New York State Thruway that runs through the federally recognized tribe's reservation land....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS