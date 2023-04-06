IP Forecast: Del. Judge Set To Turn Up Heat In Funding Probes

By Andrew Karpan (April 6, 2023, 8:51 PM EDT) -- Delaware's top federal judge will grill two lawyers next week over their failure to disclose information about who is funding their clients' patent infringement campaigns against major media companies, questions that one of them has labeled an "invasive inquisition." ...

