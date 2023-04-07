Feds Chide Engineer's Split Trial Bid In DOD Poaching Suit

By Rae Ann Varona (April 7, 2023, 10:03 PM EDT) -- The federal government on Friday pushed against a Chinese-born engineer's contention that anti-China rhetoric warranted separate trials on export violation and tax fraud charges against him, telling a Texas judge that evidence for the charges was inextricably intertwined....

