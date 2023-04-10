Warner Bros. Discovery Wants Suit Over $43B Tie-Up Tossed

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (April 10, 2023, 2:20 PM EDT) -- Media giants Discovery Inc. and Warner Bros. asked a New York federal judge to toss a proposed class action filed by Discovery investors accusing the company of keeping them in the dark about the flagging performance of Warner's streaming service HBO Max, arguing that the investors failed to adequately argue their securities claims and that the suit is a "classic case of pleading by hindsight."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS