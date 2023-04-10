RealPage Accused Of Running Multifamily Rental Cartel

By Kelly Lienhard (April 10, 2023, 1:21 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey renter of a multifamily residential unit has filed a proposed class action in a Washington federal court against RealPage Inc. and a "cartel" of multifamily residential lessors, alleging that the various lessors conspired to set high rent prices through the real estate software and data analytics firm's collection of competitively sensitive real-time pricing and supply levels....

