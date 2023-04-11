Judge Won't Trim Juul Bellwether Vaping Case

By Jonathan Capriel (April 11, 2023, 6:54 PM EDT) -- The California federal judge overseeing multidistrict litigation over Juul's vape marketing practices won't decide any claims ahead of the upcoming bellwether trial, telling the parties that he wants to start building an evidentiary record on the common evidence and arguments in the MDL....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS