9th Circ. Reduces Shell, Alon's $41M Trial Loss, Cuts Atty Fees

By Dorothy Atkins (April 12, 2023, 3:57 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit reduced Tuesday three property owners' $40.6 million jury trial win and scrapped their $862,000 attorney fee award, on claims that pipelines owned by Shell Pipeline Co. and Alon USA Paramount Petroleum Corp. trespassed on their property, sending the case back to the trial judge to recalculate damages....

