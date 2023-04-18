The Legal Consequences Of High PFAS Background Levels

By Grant Gilezan, Paul Stewart and Dylan Eberle (April 18, 2023, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Author Paul T. Stewart Member at Dykema The legal landscape for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances is changing rapidly. Last year, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued nonbinding lifetime health advisories for four types of PFAS. Most recently, on March 14, the EPA proposed maximum contaminant levels, or MCLs, for PFAS in public drinking water systems....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS