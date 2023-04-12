Consumers Get Final OK On $75M Smithfield Price-Fixing Deal

By Joyce Hanson (April 12, 2023, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal judge granted final approval Tuesday to a $75 million settlement between Smithfield Foods Inc. and consumer indirect purchasers in multidistrict litigation over a purported scheme concocted by the meat industry to inflate pork prices, also granting $25 million in attorney fees....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS