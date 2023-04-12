Flores Fires Back Over 'Unconscionable' Contract In Bias Spat

By David Steele (April 12, 2023, 8:52 PM EDT) -- The National Football League should not be allowed to enforce "unconscionable contracts" to keep parts of Brian Flores' dispute in arbitration — with Commissioner Roger Goodell as the arbitrator — and out of federal court, Flores and his co-lead plaintiffs have told a New York federal judge overseeing their racial discrimination class action against the league....

