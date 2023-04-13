Why Must Google Permit Rival Search Engines? Judge Asks

By Bryan Koenig (April 13, 2023, 9:12 PM EDT) -- The inherent power of browser and device contracts making Google their default search was top of mind Thursday for a federal judge mulling whether that power is enough to let the Justice Department's monopolization case go to trial, or find that Google had no obligation to swear off exclusivity....

