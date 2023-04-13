E-Car Biz Rips 'Exorbitant' $3M Fee Bid In Mooted Del. Suit

By Rose Krebs (April 13, 2023, 2:25 PM EDT) -- Mullen Automotive is urging the Delaware Chancery Court to reject a $3 million fee bid by investors in a mooted suit that challenged certain changes to the company's capital structure and plans to reincorporate in Maryland, arguing counsel for the stockholders deserve no more than $900,000....

