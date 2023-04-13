Trump Can't Delay NY Rape Trial After Funding Revelations

By Rachel Scharf (April 13, 2023, 3:39 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge refused Thursday to push back an upcoming civil trial on allegations that former President Donald Trump raped writer E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s, despite newly turned-over information that the lawsuit has been partially funded by LinkedIn co-founder and prominent Democratic donor Reid Hoffman....

