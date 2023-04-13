Diamond Sports, MLB Warm Up For Ch. 11 Contract Fight

By Vince Sullivan (April 13, 2023, 10:46 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge set a May 31 hearing to deal with an ongoing battle between bankrupt television sports network owner Diamond Sports Group and Major League Baseball over the debtor's failure to make required contractual payments for three baseball clubs since it filed for Chapter 11....

