Trump Loses 2nd Bid To See Juror Names Ahead Of Civil Trial

By Hailey Konnath (April 14, 2023, 10:48 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday denied, for the second time, former President Donald Trump's request for his attorneys to learn the names of prospective jurors in the upcoming trial over allegations he defamed writer E. Jean Carroll, saying that nothing has changed since he rejected the first request....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS