2nd Circ. Tempted To Again Revive Oakley's Suit Against MSG

By Pete Brush (April 17, 2023, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit appeared willing Monday to revive former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley's damages suit over his altercation with Madison Square Garden security for a second time, with two judges suggesting questions linger over whether Oakley was unlawfully targeted....

