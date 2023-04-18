5th Circ. Must Probe DOJ-Boeing 737 Max Deal, Families Say

By Linda Chiem (April 18, 2023, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Families of victims of two 737 Max crashes have told the Fifth Circuit that courts have the power to heavily scrutinize Boeing's deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice, saying the government doesn't have free rein to ignore crime victims and insulate corporations from criminal liability....

