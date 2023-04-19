Landmark FCA Showdown Looking Like Defense Bar Letdown

By Jeff Overley and Daniel Wilson (April 19, 2023, 12:20 AM EDT) -- After months of anticipation that the U.S. Supreme Court might strengthen corporate America's hand in False Claims Act litigation, the high court on Tuesday abruptly deflated defense bar buoyancy by foreshadowing an outcome that's not only narrow but also largely favorable to whistleblowers and the U.S. Department of Justice....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS