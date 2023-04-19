11th Circ. Partially Revives State Farm Auto Policy Suit

By Ganesh Setty (April 19, 2023, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A Georgia woman can continue to try to recover medical expenses under her auto policy with State Farm over a 2009 car crash, the Eleventh Circuit ruled, though it barred her from re-litigating claims that policy provisions entirely removed coverage for such expenses....

