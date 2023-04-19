Diamond Sports To Front Half Of MLB TV Money In Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan (April 19, 2023, 10:00 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy court approved an extension of a cash use order for bankrupt television network owner Diamond Sports Group, but ordered the company to pay half of the money it owes to Major League Baseball teams for broadcast rights up front, with the balance to be determined pending the outcome of a contractual dispute next month....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS