United Airlines Wants Sanctions In Discrimination Suit

By Jake Maher (April 21, 2023, 2:42 PM EDT) -- United Airlines blasted an amended complaint in a race and age discrimination lawsuit from a former employee in New Jersey federal court, calling it a "blatantly frivolous" rehash of allegations that were already dismissed by the court and demanding sanctions and attorney fees for the time spent responding to it....

