Cineworld Junior Lenders Get Time To Submit Better Exit Deal

By Emily Lever (April 20, 2023, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge on Thursday gave more time to a group of minority lenders of Cineworld Group to secure alternative financing for a backstop commitment for the bankrupt cinema operator's potential Chapter 11 exit, but cautioned it was their last chance to come up with a better deal....

