Microsoft Says Gamers Fall Short In Suit Over Activision Deal

By Rachel Riley (April 20, 2023, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Microsoft is urging a California federal judge to toss the latest version of an antitrust suit over its planned Activision Blizzard buyout, saying the gamer plaintiffs have only made speculative claims about how the merger might affect the video game industry years down the road....

