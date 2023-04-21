State Law Claims Cut From Calif. Tribe's Gambling Pact Suit

By Joyce Hanson (April 21, 2023, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has tossed state law claims from an Alturas Indian Rancheria suit claiming Gov. Gavin Newson tried to unlawfully impose environmental and labor standards on a gaming compact, ruling that he isn't required to submit a new deal that's the same as the old one....

