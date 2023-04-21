Google Wants Play Store Antitrust Case Trimmed Before Trial

By Lauren Berg (April 21, 2023, 11:15 PM EDT) -- Google asked a California federal judge to trim claims off sprawling litigation over allegations the tech giant monopolizes the market for distributing apps on Android devices, scoffing at the claim it violated antitrust law by refusing to distribute rival app stores within the Google Play Store....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS