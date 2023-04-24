Arconic, Shareholders Reach $74M Deal In Grenfell Fire Suit

By Katryna Perera (April 24, 2023, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Shareholders of manufacturing company Arconic Inc. have asked a Pennsylvania federal judge for the first green light on a $74 million deal to resolve claims that the company and its executives made false statements about the safety of one of its products that was implicated in London's fatal 2017 Grenfell Tower fire....

