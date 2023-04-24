NFL Says Flores Is Trying To 'Rewrite' Contracts In Bias Suit

By David Steele (April 24, 2023, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was bound by his contracts to coach teams in the National Football League and, thus, bound by those contracts' arbitration clauses, regardless of his claims that their enforcement powers are "illusory,'' the NFL has told a New York federal judge overseeing Flores' racial discrimination class action against the league....

