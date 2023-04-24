Attys Want Up To $26M For Madison Square Garden Suit Deal

By Rose Krebs (April 24, 2023, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Attorneys representing stockholders who have struck an $85 million deal to end one of two suits in Delaware Chancery Court over Madison Square Garden Entertainment's 2021 merger with MSG Networks intend to seek up to roughly $26 million for their work on the case....

