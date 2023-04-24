Verizon Can't Derail Sweeping 401(k) Class Action

By Grace Elletson (April 24, 2023, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge ruled that Verizon has to face a 200,000-member class action claiming the company violated federal benefits law by allowing a lackluster fund to remain in its 401(k) roster, saying Verizon hadn't explained why it kept that fund in its lineup....

