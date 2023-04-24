Chiquita's Ex-President Beats Colombia Terror-Funding MDL

By Lauren Berg (April 24, 2023, 10:18 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge handed a win to Chiquita Brands International Inc.'s former president and chief operating officer Monday in multidistrict litigation over the banana grower's financial support for a defunct Colombian paramilitary group, after finding no evidence he was involved in overseeing the company's payments to the group....

