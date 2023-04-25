Bottini, Cotchett Pitre To Rep Twitter Investors In Musk Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe (April 25, 2023, 3:35 PM EDT) -- Bottini & Bottini Inc. and Cotchett Pitre & McCarthy LLP will represent a proposed class of Twitter investors who allege that purportedly mercurial behavior by Elon Musk, the company's owner since October, was actually a scheme to push down trading prices for the company's shares in the leadup to Musk's acquisition of the company....

