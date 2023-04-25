Ed Sheeran Denies Copying Marvin Gaye In IP Trial Testimony

By Rachel Scharf (April 25, 2023, 7:37 PM EDT) -- British pop star Ed Sheeran took the witness stand in Manhattan federal court Tuesday for the first day of a copyright trial over his ballad "Thinking Out Loud," denying that he copied Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" and testily sparring with opposing counsel....

