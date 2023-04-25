Altria Knew Juul Targeted Youth Before Investing, Jury Told

By Bonnie Eslinger (April 25, 2023, 10:06 PM EDT) -- Altria knew when it invested in Juul that the startup was using certain strategies, including some out of the "tobacco playbook," to lure young people into using its e-cigarette product, a tobacco and addiction expert told jurors Tuesday in a California federal trial brought by San Francisco's public school district....

