Atty Fends Off Sanctions Bid For Bringing Housing Bias Suit

By Isaac Monterose (April 26, 2023, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge refused to sanction an attorney who brought a Fair Housing Act suit accusing a New York City apartment tower of discriminating against Black low-income prospective tenants, ruling that the lawyer genuinely believed the case had merit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS